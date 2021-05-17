Dry CargoEuropeTankers

Tufton Oceanic to buy another tanker after offloading bulker pair

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 17, 2021
Tufton Oceanic Assets has agreed to sell two handysize bulk carriers for $20.5m, making this the company’s third divestment.

The company said it expects to redeploy the proceeds promptly and invest in a tanker with similar economics to the vessel Golding acquired earlier this year at 70% of depreciated replacement cost.

The vessels were acquired, buy an undisclosed buyer, for less than 70% of depreciated replacement cost in 2018 and early 2020, Tufton Oceanic said.

In January this year, Tufton Oceanic acquired a stainless steel chemical tanker for $15.2m, and also recently added a handysize bulker for $14.3m.

Including the latest deal, Tufton Oceanic fleet stands at twenty vessels with two bulkers remaining and one to be delivered.

