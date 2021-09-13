UK calls for zero global shipping emissions by 2050

Marking the start of London International Shipping Week, the UK government called today for an absolute zero target for international shipping emissions by 2050.

This target, which would need to be agreed through the International Maritime Organization, would be a significant increase of ambition for the sector.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “As a maritime nation with a rich history, and host of COP26 this year, we are proud to be at the forefront of the greener era for maritime, charting an international course for the future of clean shipping.”

Shapps said zero emission commercial vessels would be operating in UK waters in the next few years and green English Channel crossings are likely within a decade.

“Taking action now allows us to lead the charge on this global shift, creating highly skilled jobs for British workers and shaping the landscape for what clean shipping and trade will look like for future generations,” Shapps said.