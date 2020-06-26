UK climate committee urges IMO to make 2050 GHG goals more strict

International shipping and aviation are likely to be included in the UK’s greenhouse gas plans to be net zero by 2050.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has given a progress report on how well the UK is proceeding in cutting emissions in which it urges for shipping and aviation to be formally included in the UK climate goals and for the UK to put pressure on the International Maritime Organization to make its own 2050 targets more strict.

The IMO’s targets would see shipping emissions halve 30 years from now compared to 2008 levels.

Shipping accounted for 3% of UK emissions last year according to the CCC.

The committee said Britain must “build on the Clean Maritime Plan to develop incentives for zero-carbon ammonia and hydrogen supply chains”.