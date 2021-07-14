UK vows to decarbonise all domestic transport by 2050

The UK government has published what it claims to be the world’s first ‘greenprint’ to decarbonise all modes of domestic transport by 2050.

Included in the Transport Decarbonisation Plan are commitments to make shipping green as well as a pledge to end the sale of all new, polluting road vehicles by 2040 and net zero aviation emissions by 2050. Transport secretary Grant Shapps commented: “Decarbonisation is not just some technocratic process. It’s about how we make sure that transport shapes quality of life and the economy in ways that are good.” Without funding for electric charging points for ships and technologies to support zero emission shipping, we simply won’t reach the government’s own targets



Bob Sanguinetti, UK Chamber of Shipping chief executive, urged the government to take “bold action” at the next spending review in order to back the local shipping industry with serious investment.

“To ensure we keep up with countries around the world we need a sea-change in the amount the government invests in the UK shipping and maritime sector. Without funding for electric charging points for ships and technologies to support zero emission shipping, we simply won’t reach the government’s own targets,” Sanguinetti said, adding: “The prime minister must act now to level up the shipping industry with its automotive and aerospace counterparts, and provide investment for accelerator projects which will support the industry on its decarbonisation journey.”

The European Union is expected to announce similar green transport targets this week.