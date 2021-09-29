Vafias pounces for product pair

Harry Vafias’s Stealth Maritime has dived into the secondhand market, bagging a pair of well priced product tankers.

Vafias is tied to one ship sold at auction in a judicial sale in the ongoing massive fleet sell-off of the Xihe Group. The Greek outfit is reported adding the 14-year-old 50,000 dwt MR tanker Ocean Mars for $9m.

Sales registers also show that Stealth Maritime has added a second ship this month, putting $14m on the table for the 10-year-old 46,000 dwt Justice Express , a Japanese controlled tanker.