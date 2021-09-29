EuropeTankers

Vafias pounces for product pair

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowSeptember 29, 2021
Harry Vafias’s Stealth Maritime has dived into the secondhand market, bagging a pair of well priced product tankers.

Vafias is tied to one ship sold at auction in a judicial sale in the ongoing massive fleet sell-off of the Xihe Group. The Greek outfit is reported adding the 14-year-old 50,000 dwt MR tanker Ocean Mars for $9m.

Sales registers also show that Stealth Maritime has added a second ship this month, putting $14m on the table for the 10-year-old 46,000 dwt Justice Express, a Japanese controlled tanker.

Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

