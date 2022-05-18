Dry CargoEurope

Valhal adding capes

Valhal Shipping, the exclusive agent of Greece’s Enesel Group’s dry bulk activities, has added two modern capes in the second quarter of the year, a rare move as few modern capes have changed hands this year.

The fast-growing cape player added the 2015-built Red Sage, now renamed Thalassini Niki, last month for $47.5m and has recently moved for Bocimar’s 2016-built Mineral Yarden, with brokers suggesting a $50.5m price tag for the Imabari-built ship.

Last year, Valhal spent just over $80m on three capes, which have since increased in value by around 40%.

