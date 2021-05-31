Valhal pounces for capes

Hamburg-based Valhal Shipping has been among the most active cape buyers in the second quarter of the year. It’s come to light that has Valhal has recently sealed its third cape purchase in 2021, spending over $80m in the segment. VesselsValue data shows Valhal is behind the purchase of a 10-year-old built, 182,000 dwt ship, named Eibhlin , for $30.5m, sold by Nissen Shipping. Valhal’s website lists a Universal-built ship that matches this description. This ship will be renamed Thalassini Agatha and delivered between June and September, charter-free.

Valhal has also tapped chartering powerhouse, Louis Dreyfus, for one-third of its cape arm, adding a seven-year-old cape built at Tianjin Xingang. The ship matches the description of Leopold LD. Brokers report that the ship fetched close to $29m with a charter attached. A ship that matches this description will be delivered to Valhal charter-free in June. The new addition will be named Thalassini Astrid.

Valhal purchased its first cape in February also from Nissen Shipping, taking the slightly smaller 180,600 dwt Cologny. This nine-year-old Tsuneishi Cebu-built ship has been renamed Thalassini Avra and is already employed.

Valhal has been extremely busy this year. Last week it came to light that it has exited the ultramax segment, selling two bulkers under construction at Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) to US dry bulk shipowner Genco Shipping & Trading.

Established in 2020, Valhal Shipping is the exclusive agents of Enesel Group’s dry bulk activities.