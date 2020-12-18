Van Oord orders cable layer at Vard

Dutch dredging and subsea specialist Van Oord has placed an order at Norwegian shipbuilder Vard for the design and construction of a highly innovative eco-friendly cable laying vessel.

The ship will be built at the Tulcea (Romania) and Brattvaag (Norway) yards, with delivery scheduled for 2023.

The vessel will be used for offshore wind farm activities, an area Van Oord has been expanding in recently including becoming a shareholder in Saare Wind Energy in October.

The new unit will be based on the Vard 9 02 design, developed with the latest sustainable technologies for the reduction of the carbon footprint during operations and port mooring. Besides being run on biofuel, this hybrid vessel will feature future fuel ready engines with built-in flexibility to be powered with e-fuels, high-performance and low emissions synfuels.

It will also have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and a state-of-the-art energy management system.