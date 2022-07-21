Well-Safe Solutions finds work for latest semisub acquisition

Aberdeen-based decommissioning specialists Well-Safe Solutions have sealed a deal with a European operator to plug and abandon 14 wells on the UK continental shelf for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is the first scope agreed for the Well-Safe Defender semisub rig, previously known as WilPhoenix, which Well-Safe Solutions acquired from Awilco Drilling in June 2022. The 1982-built semi will mobilise in March 2023 for approximately 250 days of work.

Well-Safe said it expects the contract will secure work for 60 offshore workers with several supporting roles also required onshore, taking the total estimated headcount in the company to 330 people in early 2023.

Neil Ferguson, operations director at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “This is a very exciting time for our teams, with a little over a month between Well-Safe taking ownership of the Well-Safe Defender and the signing of this contract with our latest client.”