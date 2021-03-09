Wilhelmsen increases stake in Edda Wind to 50 percent

Norway’s Wilhelmsen has added to its 25% stake in Østensjø Group’s expanding offshore wind company Edda Wind. Having acquired a 25% stake in September 2020, Wilhelmsen has exercised an option to acquire another 25% stake.

Formed in 2018, Edda Wind owns and operates service operation vessels supporting offshore wind farm construction and maintenance. It currently has two vessels on the water and a further four on order, with two of the newbuilds already committed with long-term charters.

“Edda Wind is a growing company, rapidly expanding its fleet with future-focused emission free vessel technologies. Combined with expected growth in the offshore wind market, and complementing competencies and cultures, this makes up the reasoning for us increasing our shareholding in the company,” said Thomas Wilhelmsen, CEO of Wilhelmsen.