Wind turbine installation vessel capsizes in Southern China

A wind turbine installation vessel capsized off the coast of South China’s Guangdong on Sunday morning local time, reportedly causing close to 70 people to fall into the sea.

The accident took place at around 11,00 hrs local time, near the Honghaiwan wind measurement tower in the Red Bay area of ​​Huizhou.

The video (see below) shows the vessel, identified as Sheng Ping 001 , formerly Teras Fortress 2, partially sunk next to the wind turbine transition piece.

Rescue operation is underway and the number of casualties, as well as the cause of the accident, have not yet been reported.

Chinese local media said that there were 67 people on board. At the time of this reporting, 63 people have been safely transferred, and 4 people are still missing. The 2015-built vessel tilted and started flooding while working on the CGN New Energy offshore wind construction project.