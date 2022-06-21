Wood appoints new CEO

UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has appointed Ken Gilmartin as chief executive officer to take over from Robin Watson, who will retire from the company after more than six years at the helm.

Gilmartin joined Wood as a chief operating officer in August 2021, following 15 years with Jacobs where he held a variety of executive, operational and project leadership roles.

He will start in his new capacity on July 1 of this year. Watson will remain with Wood until September 30, in an advisory role.

“I joined Wood because I could see the great potential in the company, knowing the value of the skills and expertise required to deliver complex and critical projects, operations, and consultancy solutions. In my short time with the business, I have been impressed by the quality of our people, and the strength of our culture and our client relationships, which provide strong foundations on which to build in the years ahead. I believe we have an exciting future in front of us as we capture growth opportunities in energy security and sustainability and deliver value for our shareholders over the medium term,” said incoming CEO Gilmartin.