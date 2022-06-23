X-Press Feeders to equip two boxships with carbon capture tech

Singapore-based X-Press Feeders has signed up for Value Maritime’s carbon capture feature and clean-loop systems, which will be installed onboard two feeder boxships the 2007-built Atlantis A and the 2010-built X-Press Elbe.

The Rotterdam-based Value Maritime, which will also fit Eastern Pacific Shipping’s two MR tankers with onboard carbon capture tech, has won a contract for the two vessels from Eastaway, a member of the X-Press Feeders. Both ships will be retrofitted in late summer this year and achieve a 20% emissions reduction while trading in North-West Europe, Value Maritime said.

“On leaving the yard, X-Press Feeders will immediately begin to reduce the carbon footprint of these vessels. It’s instant results in an easy, energy-efficient, and cost-effective way with virtually no downtime,” added Maarten Lodewijks, co-founder and director of Value Maritime.

X-Press Feeders is the largest independent common carrier in the world with a fleet of more than 110 vessels, including 40 fully owned. Alphaliner lists the carrier as the 16th largest in the world.

The Sea Consortium-controlled feeder operator is taking a number of proactive steps to reduce the environmental impact of its fleet, including nuclear power and methanol-powered newbuilds. The latest move follows on from retrofitting the X-Press Feeders-operated 1,036 teu boxship Nordica in 2021, claimed to be the first vessel to capture and store CO₂ onboard whilst in operation.