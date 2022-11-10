Yara teams with ammonia-to-power startup Amogy

Norway’s Yara Clean Ammonia has partnered up with US-based energy tech startup Amogy to explore the latter’s ammonia-to-power system as a zero-emissions solution for use in future shipping projects.

The Amazon and Saudi Aramco-backed Amogy has developed a platform, already demonstrated in a drone and heavy-duty tractor, which relies on ammonia cracking technology in which hydrogen is extracted from ammonia onboard for use in a fuel cell and is currently scaling system for use in ships. The company also recently announced the first commercial deployment of its technology in an ammonia tank barge in 2023, in partnership with Southern Devall.

The partnership will pursue opportunities with external partners, including shipowners, for Amogy to deliver its technology and Yara to deliver clean ammonia including potential integrations in tugboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other ships.

“This collaboration with Yara Clean Ammonia is a natural next step for Amogy following the establishment of our Norway operations earlier this year,” said Seonghoon Woo, co-founder and CEO of Amogy. “YCA operates a vast global ammonia network and understands the value of the compound as a next-generation fuel to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, like shipping. This agreement provides a fantastic opportunity for Amogy to work alongside innovators in this space to support further demonstrations of our technology in maritime vessels.”

Yara is currently building an ammonia bunkering network in Scandinavia with the first bunker barge to be operational in 2024. “At Yara Clean Ammonia, we take our role within the ammonia and hydrogen ecosystem very seriously. Through this collaboration with Amogy, we can explore valuable applications for ammonia as a fuel within the transportation, export and trading networks,” stated Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia.

A former head of business development at Yara Clean Ammonia Christian Berg, now managing director of Amogy’s unit in Norway said the partnership would provide more opportunities to demonstrate and deliver ammonia-to-power technologies to the maritime sector. “As a former member of their team, I’m very familiar with YCA’s commitment to driving innovation in ammonia production and transportation to support cleaner shipping and food production. With access to YCA’s ammonia and partner portfolio, Amogy can introduce proven zero-carbon fueling opportunities to more changemakers around the world and move toward our goal of decarbonising the transportation industry by 2050,” he added.