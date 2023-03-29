Are crude tankers headed for best year this century?

Analysis contained in the March issue of Splash Extra published today suggests this is the best year this century for VLCC, suezmax and aframax owners.

The in-depth look at the crude tanker trades in Q1 and projections for the rest of the year also feature the views and data from Braemar, BRS, Evercore, Lorentzen & Co, Maritime Strategies International, VesselsValue and Vortexa.

Andrew Wilson, head of research at brokers BRS, said he broadly agreed with the Splash Extra analysis, with his company’s time charter equivalent rate projections for Q2 projected to be better than Q1, based on inefficiencies in the fleet such as ballast lengths becoming greater.

“Looking across the medium-term, the picture seems set more than fair,” Wilson said, citing the tightening fleet-side fundamentals.

Elsewhere, in the subscription title there’s regular markets commentary of the main shipping sectors, a roundup of the month’s top news, S&P transactions, while this month’s feature looks at ship finance in the wake of March’s banking wobbles experienced in the US and Europe.

