Cadeler seals German offshore wind turbine installation deal

Offshore wind contractor Cadeler has inked a contract with Vestas to provide the installation and transportation of 64 record-breaking 15 MW turbines for EnBW’s 900 MW He Dreiht offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

The installation is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025 and should be finished by the end of the year. It will be executed by one of Cadeler’s two O-class vessels, which will feature a new crane with a lifting capacity of 1600 metric tons.

The He Dreiht wind farm is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone of the North Sea, approximately 85 km north of the Borkum island and 95 km west of the Helgoland island, and was the first subsidy-free winner in the German auction.

Dutch offshore construction firm Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) has been tasked with foundation installation works on the He Dreiht, while Seaway 7 will provide inner-array grid cables for the project.