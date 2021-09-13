Diana Shipping seals new kamsarmax charter with Solebay

NYSE-listed Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new a time charter contract with Chinese firm Solebay Shipping Transocean Company for 2013-built kamsarmax Myrto .

The new charter commenced last week, and is through to between August 15, 2022 and October 15, 2022. The rate is $28,500 per day, a significant increase on the $10,000 being paid by the previous charterer Cargill.

The Myrto deal was the third closed by Diana Shipping last week. The company, which owns 36 bulkers, also fixed 2009-built capesize Houston to Koch Shipping and 2014-built panamax bulker Crystalia to Uniper.