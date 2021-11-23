Diana Shipping seals cape charter with C Transport Maritime at bumper rate

Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Monaco’s C Transport Maritime for the 2007-built capesize Semirio .

The New York-listed company has fixed the 174,261 dwt ship through to between August 15, 2023 and November 15, 2023 at a rate of $19,700 per day. The charter is expected to commence on December 9, 2021.

Diana Shipping said the bulker would generate around $11.94m of revenue for the minimum time charter period. Singapore’s SwissMarine contracted the Semirio from January 1 this year, paying $13,500 per day.

On Monday, the company also announced new charter deals with Cargil and SwissMarine. Cargil is taking the 2014-built capesize G.P. Zafirakis up to December 31, 2022 at $22,750 per day and the 2013-built panamax Ismene up to February 15, 2023 at $18,500 per day. SwissMarine has booked the 2010-built post-panamax Alcmene through to between December 22, 2022 and March 5, 2023, paying $17,100 per day.