Diana Shipping seals seventh charter deal this month

New York-listed bulker owner Diana Shipping has announced its seventh charter deal this month, having secured a deal with Aquavita International for two vessels.

The Greek owner has fixed the 2014-built panamax Atalandi at a charter rate of $24,500 per day. The charter for the 77,529 dwt vessel is expected to commence on October 3, 2021 and will run through to between February 15, 2023 and April 30, the same year. Atalandi is currently chartered to Düsseldorf-based Uniper at $9,300 per day.

The company also fixed the 2010-built kamsarmax Leto to Aquavita through to between February 1, 2023 and April 15, the same year at $25,500 per day. The 81,297 dwt vessel, currently on a charter with Cargill at $9,000 per day, should start its new contract on October 2, 2021.

Diana Shipping expects the pair will generate around $24.27m of revenue on the minimum time charter period. The charters follow Diana’s deal with ASL last week for the 2013-built panamax Maera. The company has a fleet of 36 bulkers, with one kamsarmax set for delivery in February next year.