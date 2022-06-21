DOF Subsea seals $100m extension in Brazil

Norway’s DOF Subsea has landed the extension of four contracts with Brazil’s Petrobras, adding more than $100m to its backlog.

The Oslo-listed engineering and marine services player said the extensions will require at least three vessels operating for 18 months, to the end of 2023, in direct continuation of the original schedule performing flexible pipelines, risers and subsea equipment inspection in the Campos Basin, Santos Basin, Marlin field and Espírito Santos Basin.

Inspections will be evaluated and processed by the DOF Subsea Engineering team in Brazil that is responsible for delivering technical reports regarding the conditions of the subsea facilities in Brazil.

The company’s chief executive, Mons S Aase, said the deal, which adds to earlier secured $70m and $260m awards, further strengthens DOF Subsea’s leading position in Brazil within inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and confirms the long relationship with Petrobras.