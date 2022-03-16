AmericasContainersGreater ChinaOperations

Ever Forward still stuck, investigation underway to determine how to free it

Kim Biggar March 16, 2022
The Evergreen Marine-owned containership Ever Forward, which ran aground on March 13 in Chesapeake Bay, remains stuck with the mainstream media around the world taking great interest in the accident as the one year anniversary of the Ever Given grounding nears.

A team of experts is working with divers to inspect the 11,850 teu Ever Forward for damage and determine the best way to free it, according to statements from the company and the Maryland Port Administration.

The vessel left the Port of Baltimore on Sunday night en route to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground outside the main shipping channel. It is not blocking navigation.

The reason for the grounding is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or pollution have resulted from the incident.

