Ever Given departs Port Said, set to reach Rotterdam 110 days later than originally scheduled

The 20,388 teu Ever Given finally got underway, leaving Egyptian waters this morning having spent the past five days at an outer anchorage at Port Said where it had been undergoing extensive class surveys.

The Shoei Kisen-owned vessel became the most famous ship in the world for six days in March when it grounded, blocking the Suez Canal. The vessel was then arrested and lawyers for the shipowner battled for months with the Suez Canal Authority over the size of a compensation package, something that was finally agreed upon last week, with the ship allowed to sail from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said last Wednesday.

The ship, operated by Evergreen and part of the Ocean Alliance, should take nine days to complete its voyage to Rotterdam and then it will continue onwards to other European destinations such as Felixstowe. The ship is carrying around 18,300 containers, which ought to have reached their destination more than three months ago.