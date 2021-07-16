Evergreen drops Ever Given’s Hamburg call

The giant Ever Given boxship will not be making its usual Hamburg port call due to concerns surrounding navigation safety, the operator of the 20,388 teu vessel Evergreen said on Friday.

The cargo planned to be discharged in Hamburg will be unloaded in Rotterdam and transshipped to the destination port by the 5,652 teu Ever Utile.

“While Ever Given is en route to her destination ports in Europe, the vessel needs to follow the guidance outlined in its seaworthiness certificate to sail at lower speeds and to call only Rotterdam and Felixstowe,” Evergreen said in a statement.

The company said it is coordinating with the terminal operators regarding berth arrangements and expects to unload the cargo set for Hamburg at Rotterdam Euromax Terminal on August 2. Ever Utile is scheduled for a Hamburg port call six days later.

The 400 m long Ever Given was sent off on July 7 after being tied up in the Suez Canal for almost a week and chained in Egypt for more than three months. The vessel, carrying more than 18,000 boxes was recently given the green light to depart Port Said after inspection and maintenance.