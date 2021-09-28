AsiaTankers

FSL sells another chemical tanker

FSL

Singapore’s FSL Trust Management has offloaded another chemical tanker following the sale of the 2006-built FSL New York last month.

The company has sold a 15-year-old FSL London. It did not reveal the buyer or the price tag, however, multiple brokers reported that Singapore-listed Indonesian owner Samudera Shipping paid $10.2m for the Japanese-built ship.

The deal includes a time charter with Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers currently paying a reported $12,000 per day.

FSL has received the initial 10% deposit in escrow for the 19,966 dwt vessel, which it acquired in 2006 for $45m. Last month, the company purchased the 2008-built oil/chemical tanker Anuket Amber from Norbulk Shipping for $5m and sealed a bareboat charter deal with James Fisher Everard for eight years.

