IWS Fleet lines up new Dogger Bank contract

Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) announced that its subsidiary IWS Fleet, formerly Awind, has been notified by Dogger Bank Wind Farm that they intend to sign a charter contract for one of its Skywalker class walk-to-work commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) for the third phase of the wind farm, Dogger Bank C.

The firm charter contract is for 331 days with commencement in 2025. The contract will be effective when the contractual documentation is completed, which is expected in Q2 2022, the Oslo-listed IWS said.

IWS Fleet has two CSOVs under construction at China Merchants with scheduled delivery in Q1 and Q2 of 2023 with options for up to four additional sister vessels. Last year, the company secured its first contract with the Dogger Bank consortium for the chartering of one of its CSOVs. The contract will commence in Q2 2023 and the vessel will be used for commissioning of the 13 MW GE Renewable Energy Haliade-X turbines on the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B.

In addition to IWS Fleet, Integrated Wind Solutions owns the offshore wind supply-chain service company, IWS Services and has a 30% ownership in the independent advisor, consultancy, data intelligence and wind farm operator company, PEAK-Wind Group.