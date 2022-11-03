James Fisher Renewables backs Ørsted’s offshore wind project in Taiwan

James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables), part of James Fisher and Sons, is working with Ho Lung Power Engineering (HLPE) to provide planning, reporting, engineering support/technical review and skilled labour for cable termination and testing (T&T) of Ørsted’s Greater Changhua wind farm in the Taiwan Strait.

The work follows the recent announcement of the partnership between JF Renewables and HLPE to bolster localisation in Taiwan.

This latest strategic partnership with HLPE supports the vital provision of local content offering to the Taiwanese market, overcoming the shortage of high voltage-related skills challenges while enabling customers to optimise their local content requirements, JF Renewables said.

Taiwan is ramping up to meet its target of 20.5GW of offshore capacity by 2035 against the backdrop of project delays due to covid challenges.

JF Renewables is providing consultancy services alongside a team of expert technicians for a systematic approach to project planning and execution of Taiwan offshore wind farm construction. Technical support began in June, which included an assessment of team structure and task timings, logistical planning support, progress rate calculations, fibre optic (FO) installation support, interface management and operational efficiency analysis. Offshore operations include T&T consultancy and service on 66kV inter-array cables and additional work scopes, which started in July.

In September, the company won a multi-million-pound contract at the 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan. The project is being jointly developed by JERA, Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Swancor Renewable Energy.