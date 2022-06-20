Magseis Fairfield secures more work in North Sea and Gulf of Mexico

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded a contract extension in the North Sea and a conditional award in the Gulf of Mexico for ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys.

The North Sea project, which was awarded earlier this year by an undisclosed repeat customer, extends the duration of operation by approximately one month, to a total of three months, the Oslo-listed firm said in a filing.

Meanwhile, the OBN survey in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico is expected to take approximately three months, with an option for a second program extension. The survey is also for a repeat customer and follows the extension secured in April this year.

“With the extension option, this program has the potential to fill the remainder of the 2022 availability for this (ZXPLR) crew,” noted Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.