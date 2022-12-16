EuropeOffshore

More work for Aquadrill drillship in US Gulf

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 16, 2022
UK-headquartered rig owner Aquadrill, formerly Seadrill Partners, has confirmed additional work for the drillship Vela in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The 2013-built managed pressure drilling (MPD)-equipped unit, has been booked by BP for 150 days in a deal worth about $60m. The rig is managed by Houston-based Diamond Offshore Drilling.

The campaign is set to start in March next year and last until August. Consequently, a charter deal earlier struck with Beacon Offshore that was supposed to run for 225 days from the first quarter of 2023 has been amended. The Beacon contract will begin in January and be suspended when the campaign for BP starts, only to continue in August until at least Q1 2024 since Beacon has options for up to five to seven wells attached.

