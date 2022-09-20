EuropeOffshore

More work for Odfjell Drilling and CIMC semisub

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 21, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Neptune Energy

Hot on the heels of the OMV contract in Norway the Oslo-listed semisub player Odfjell Drilling has on behalf of CIMC Raffles Offshore sealed a new deal for the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The 2019-built semisub has been booked by Shell to permanently plug and abandon nine wells at four different well locations across Knarr and Gaupe fields offshore Norway.

The campaign is set to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2023 and last for about 145 days. The value of the contract has not been made public.

The Deepsea Yantai was reserved three times this month. In addition to the OMV’s 60-day contract scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, the Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has secured the rig for about 50 days in the second or third quarter same year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 21, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button