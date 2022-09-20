More work for Odfjell Drilling and CIMC semisub

Hot on the heels of the OMV contract in Norway the Oslo-listed semisub player Odfjell Drilling has on behalf of CIMC Raffles Offshore sealed a new deal for the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The 2019-built semisub has been booked by Shell to permanently plug and abandon nine wells at four different well locations across Knarr and Gaupe fields offshore Norway.

The campaign is set to start in the third or fourth quarter of 2023 and last for about 145 days. The value of the contract has not been made public.

The Deepsea Yantai was reserved three times this month. In addition to the OMV’s 60-day contract scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, the Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has secured the rig for about 50 days in the second or third quarter same year.