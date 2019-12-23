Home Sector Tankers Nave Constellation crew released by pirates December 23rd, 2019 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

The owners and managers of VLCC Nave Constellation, which was attacked by pirates off Nigeria on December 3, have announced that all 19 crew members kidnapped have been released.

The ship is owned by Navios Maritime Acquisition and managed by Anglo-Eastern.

According to the announcement, the crew are now safe and in good spirits and are undergoing medical tests and debriefing, following which they will return home.

“Owners and managers wish to thank all the crew members and their families for their courage and fortitude during this difficult and worrying period; also to thank the government agencies, authorities, maritime institutions and specialists who have all done so much in securing the release of our much valued seafarers,” the companies said in a release.

The Gulf of Guinea has become one of the most dangerous regions for shipping. Earlier this month, nine crewmembers from JJ Ugland’s supramax bulker Bonita were released after 35 days in captivity.