Dry CargoEurope

Onassis exits cape segment

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow November 10, 2020
0 213 Less than a minute
JMU

A massive number of cape sales continue to be reported.

Onassis Foundation and its Olympic Shipping is exiting the cape segment, selling two Japanese-built 183,000 dwt, scrubber-fitted ships.

Allied Shipbroking lists JP Morgan as the buyer of the 2016-built sister ships, Olympic Hope and Olympic Harmony. Brokers suggest the investment bank is paying $38m for each ship.

Olympic sold a VLCC last month. The double cape sale reduces its fleet size to 28 ships, made up of eight bulkers and 20 tankers.

Tags
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close