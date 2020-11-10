Onassis exits cape segment

Less than a minute

213 Less than a minute

A massive number of cape sales continue to be reported.

Onassis Foundation and its Olympic Shipping is exiting the cape segment, selling two Japanese-built 183,000 dwt, scrubber-fitted ships.

Allied Shipbroking lists JP Morgan as the buyer of the 2016-built sister ships, Olympic Hope and Olympic Harmony. Brokers suggest the investment bank is paying $38m for each ship.

Olympic sold a VLCC last month. The double cape sale reduces its fleet size to 28 ships, made up of eight bulkers and 20 tankers.