Ørsted teams with Esvagt to build methanol-powered SOV

Denmark’s offshore shipping player Esvagt and offshore wind giant Ørsted have joined forces to help decarbonise the maritime sector as well as the offshore wind industry.

The two companies have penned an agreement to invest in what is said to be the world’s first service operation vessel (SOV) that can operate on green fuels. The SOV will be powered by batteries and dual-fuel engines, capable of sailing on renewable e-methanol, produced from wind energy and biogenic carbon, which will be supplied by Ørsted. According to the partners, the move will lead to a yearly emission reduction of around 4,500 tonnes of CO2.

Over the past two years, Ørsted has built up a diverse portfolio of green fuel projects, three of which focus on producing e-methanol for shipping. The portfolio includes a newly announced project on the US Gulf Coast, which will supply 300,000 tonnes of e-methanol for Maersk’s fleet of zero-emissions vessels, as well as the projects ‘Green Fuels for Denmark’ and FlagshipONE in Sweden. Both projects can supply around 50,000 tonnes of e-methanol for shipping in 2024 or 2025.

“We’ve set clear targets and a clear direction towards net-zero emissions, and this new methanol-powered SOV is a tangible proof of our clear commitment to realise these targets. The agreement with ESVAGT checks many boxes for us, as it both helps decarbonise our offshore operations while also demonstrating our strong belief that green fuels based on renewable energy is the most viable solution to create a green maritime sector,” said Mark Porter, head of offshore operations at Ørsted.

Esvagt will start building the 93 m long vessel in the second quarter of 2022. Once commissioned by the end of 2024, the SOV will start servicing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2, off the UK’s east coast.