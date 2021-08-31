Pemex restores production after platform fire

Mexican oil giant Pemex has resumed production of 421,000 barrels of oil per day from the E-Ku-A2 platform at its Ku-Maloob-Zaap shallow-water field in the Gulf of Mexico following a deadly fire on August 22.

The company has restored 125 wells that were closed by the incident and the activities to resume production “were carried out without incident to personnel, or damage to facilities or the environment.”

The fire that erupted on the E-Ku-A2 platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico killed five workers and knocked out about 25% of Mexico’s total oil production.

Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world’s largest offshore oil complexes. It is located 90 km offshore in the Bay of Campeche. The name Ku-Maloob-Zaap refers to the Pemex business unit. The unit has five producing fields: Ku, Maloob, Zaap, Bacab and Lum. The complex is the second largest in Mexico after Chicontepec.