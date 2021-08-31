AmericasOffshore

Pemex restores production after platform fire

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 31, 2021
0 17 1 minute read

Mexican oil giant Pemex has resumed production of 421,000 barrels of oil per day from the E-Ku-A2 platform at its Ku-Maloob-Zaap shallow-water field in the Gulf of Mexico following a deadly fire on August 22.

The company has restored 125 wells that were closed by the incident and the activities to resume production “were carried out without incident to personnel, or damage to facilities or the environment.”

The fire that erupted on the E-Ku-A2 platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico killed five workers and knocked out about 25% of Mexico’s total oil production.

Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world’s largest offshore oil complexes. It is located 90 km offshore in the Bay of Campeche. The name Ku-Maloob-Zaap refers to the Pemex business unit. The unit has five producing fields: Ku, Maloob, Zaap, Bacab and Lum. The complex is the second largest in Mexico after Chicontepec.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 31, 2021
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button