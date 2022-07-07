Petrofac secures FPSO work in Ghana

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been awarded a five-year contract by Tullow for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Kwame Nkrumah, installed on the Jubilee field, offshore Ghana.

Petrofac said its role on the Jubilee development in Ghana, one of the largest oil fields discovered offshore West Africa in 20 years, includes the provision of operations, maintenance and technical support services on the FPSO.

The latest contract, with an undisclosed value, follows recent awards for the decommissioning of seven wells in Mauritania on Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields, and the provision of offshore operations services for BP’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project, including an FPSO, in Mauritania and Senegal.

“This new partnership with Petrofac will leverage Petrofac’s years of experience in operating onshore and offshore facilities and will deliver improved operations on KNK. In particular, Petrofac’s experience in workforce training will be key in helping Tullow develop Ghanaian talent in leadership roles in the management of Ghana’s offshore facilities,” said Tullow’s chief executive Rahul Dhir.