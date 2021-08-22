EuropeOffshore

Solstad offloads AHTS for recycling

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 23, 2021
Solstad

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has sold the 1999-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Sea Panther for recycling.

No price was revealed for the Cyprus-flagged AHTS. VesselsValue estimates the vessel is worth $2m.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place and the sale will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q3 2021.

Solstad said it is considering several vessels for green recycling, which will take place at European shipyards. Earlier this month, the company offloaded another 1999-built AHTS Normand Progress for an undisclosed sum.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Comments

  1. I had great pleasure and satisfaction in having worked on this vessel. I worked on it for four and a half years, it was the first time I worked with teams of different nationalities. Great experience, too bad the ship had to leave Brazil, I would still be working on this ship today if I could.

