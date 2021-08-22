Solstad offloads AHTS for recycling

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has sold the 1999-built anchor handling tug supply vessel Sea Panther for recycling.

No price was revealed for the Cyprus-flagged AHTS. VesselsValue estimates the vessel is worth $2m.

Delivery of the vessel has already taken place and the sale will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q3 2021.

Solstad said it is considering several vessels for green recycling, which will take place at European shipyards. Earlier this month, the company offloaded another 1999-built AHTS Normand Progress for an undisclosed sum.