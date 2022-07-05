Solstad Offshore continues to trim fleet

Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore continues to further trim its fleet after a major clearout of non-core assets, with the disposal of another platform supply vessel.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner has sold its large PSV Normand Aurora to undisclosed buyers. No price has been revealed for the 4,900 dwt vessel, which VesselsValue estimates as worth $4.7m.

Delivery of the 2005-built PSV has already been completed, with a minor positive accounting effect for the third quarter of 2022.

Solstad divested 36 ships by April 2022 as part of the financial restructuring, which contributed to a reduced debt of around NOK900m ($91.4m) and left the company with a fleet of 90 subsea, anchor handling, and platform supply vessels. In June, the company also offloaded the sixteen-year-old PSV Normand Corona.