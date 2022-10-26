Splash Extra: Newbuild prices show first signs of decline

The October issue of Splash Extra leads with data showing that newbuild prices have peaked, news that will be studied carefully by shipowners around the world who have been holding back from ordering over the past couple of years.

Clarksons Research data shows prices peaked two weeks ago, while rival broker Arrow suggests the downward correction started last month.

“We’re now seeing the first signs that newbuilding prices are plateauing and in some cases they have already started their descent,” commented Adam Kent, the managing director of British consultancy Maritime Strategies International (MSI).

Over the course of next year MSI is forecasting newbuilding prices will on average drop around 10% of their value versus their end-2022 position.

Elsewhere in the subscription title there’s regular markets commentary, a look at what’s driving the S&P markets this month, while this issue’s in-depth feature highlights the under-reported issue of shipyard waste, with speculation growing that the newbuild phase of a ship’s life will soon be added to shipping companies’ overall emissions output.

