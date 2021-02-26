Splash is hiring

Shipping’s top news provider is seeking new writers. Keen and curious shipping reporters are in short supply. If you think you have it what it takes to join shipping’s most exciting newsroom, get in touch.

Splash is in the market for general news reporters who can cover all the main shipping markets. A second language is a bonus for this position, although not essential.

Commented editorial director Sam Chambers: “We’re in a fortunate position to be expanding after what has been a tough year for many. Writing for Splash can be a fascinating, fast-paced part of a journalist’s career. We want people who understand the markets, are able to build up their own contacts and resources, and, importantly, we seek people who can identify what is the actual news, not the fluff.”

Splash’s range of editorial products include Daily Splash, Splash Extra, Splash TV and Maritime CEO magazine.

Applicants are asked to get in touch to take a Splash editorial test next week.