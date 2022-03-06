ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

StarOcean Marine books two more 2,500 teu units at Changhong

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 7, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute

StarOcean Marine has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for two additional sub panamax boxships after booking six units last year.

The Chinese liner operator, also known as Ruiyang Shipping and Goto Shipping, will take delivery of the 2,500 teu pair in the first half of 2024. In March last year, StarOcean paid around $186m for the first six ships. No price tag has been revealed for the latest order.

Last year, StarOcean also booked a pair of 1,140 teu ships at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding and up to twelve 1,800 teu units at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, some of which have already been sold to Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai and an unknown Chinese buyer.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 7, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button