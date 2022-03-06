StarOcean Marine books two more 2,500 teu units at Changhong

StarOcean Marine has returned to Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard for two additional sub panamax boxships after booking six units last year.

The Chinese liner operator, also known as Ruiyang Shipping and Goto Shipping, will take delivery of the 2,500 teu pair in the first half of 2024. In March last year, StarOcean paid around $186m for the first six ships. No price tag has been revealed for the latest order.

Last year, StarOcean also booked a pair of 1,140 teu ships at Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding and up to twelve 1,800 teu units at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, some of which have already been sold to Taiwanese containerline Wan Hai and an unknown Chinese buyer.