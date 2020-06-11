Stena Bulk introduces new eco tanker design

June 11th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 1 comments

Swedish owner Stena Bulk has introduced the prototype of a next generation product and chemical tanker, the IMOFlexMAX, which is claimed to be able to reduce greenhouse gas emission by more than 25% compared to modern product tankers.

“The world’s need for reliable, innovative and sustainable transportation of liquid products is increasing and it will continue to do so as the world’s population grows and global living standards continue to improve,” said Erik Hanell, president & CEO at Stena Bulk.

The vessels will be equipped with Flettner rotors and solar panels to harvest energy from wind and sunlight, and they will be powered by dual-fuel engines that can run on LNG as well as conventional low-sulphur fuels.

“The plan is for the IMOFlexMAX vessels to be deployed in Stena Bulk’s logistics system in the global market along with the IMOIIMAX. The IMOFlexMAX vessels will constitute an important asset for Stena Bulk, as well as for its partners, in strengthening our position as the market-leading, cross-trading specialists in the MR segment with increased efficiency and reduction of greenhouse gases,” added Hanell.

Stena Bulk has been pursuing various efforts for developing environment friendly ships. The company set up a joint venture with Swiss company Proman Shipping last year to own and operate methanol-fuelled tankers and earlier this year commenced a test to run one of its MR tankers on 100 percent biofuel.

