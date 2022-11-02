Triple acquisition takes MSC buying spree to 250 ships

The historic secondhand vessel spree Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) embarked upon in August 2020 has now hit the 250-ship mark with news of three more acquisitions.

Alphaliner is reporting the Soren Toft-led carrier has taken the 5,618 teu, 1999-built sisterships Conti Canberra and Conti Darwin as well as the 14-year-old, 2,702 teu X-Press Kanchenjunga.

MSC, which surpassed Maersk at the top of the liner rankings at the start of the year, now has a trading fleet of 4.57m slots, according to Alphaliner as well as a record orderbook in excess of 1.7m teu.