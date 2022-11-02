ContainersEurope

Triple acquisition takes MSC buying spree to 250 ships

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 2, 2022
The historic secondhand vessel spree Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) embarked upon in August 2020 has now hit the 250-ship mark with news of three more acquisitions.

Alphaliner is reporting the Soren Toft-led carrier has taken the 5,618 teu, 1999-built sisterships Conti Canberra and Conti Darwin as well as the 14-year-old, 2,702 teu X-Press Kanchenjunga.

MSC, which surpassed Maersk at the top of the liner rankings at the start of the year, now has a trading fleet of 4.57m slots, according to Alphaliner as well as a record orderbook in excess of 1.7m teu.

