TS Lines adds to contaniership orderbook

TS Lines

Taiwanese carrier TS Lines continues to add to its newbuilding orderbook with five more containerships booked at Chinese shipyards.

The boxship owner and operator has returned to Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding after placing an order for the construction of six 1,100 teu units last month. The company has now commissioned four 2,900 teu ships with the Chinese shipbuilder, scheduled to deliver from June 2023. 

In addition, the 21st largest carrier, according to Alphaliner, ordered a third 2,700 teu unit at Huangpu Wenchong this month, scheduled for delivery in May 2023. The second ship of the 2,700 teu series designed by Shanghai Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), TS Hochiminh, was delivered earlier this week following a shipbuilding contract in September 2019. 

The latest order will see TS Lines’ owned fleet grow to 46 vessels on a fully delivered basis. In addition to six 1,100 teu units from Mawei Shipbuilding, the company also expects delivery of four 7,000 teu ships from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and five 1,900 teu vessels from Huangpu Wenchong. 

