Valaris awarded jackup extension in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 30, 2021
Offshore driller Valaris has secured a 200-day extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for the 2003-built ultra-harsh environment jackup Valaris JU-250 operating in Saudi Arabia.

The extension is in direct continuation of the existing contract, which will see the rig, formerly known as Bob Palmer, under contract through the end of 2021.

ARO Drilling, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris, has also secured a contract extension with Aramco for the same period.

Valaris scored several deals this month, including extension for one of its jackups with Norway’s Equinor and a three-year contract with Chevron for drillship Valaris DS-18.

