Valaris wins jackup contract offshore Qatar

Adis AjdinJune 23, 2021
Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has won a three-year deal with North Oil Company for the 2015-built jackup rig Valaris JU-110.

The Liberian-flagged rig is set to commence operations at the Al Shaheen oilfield offshore Qatar in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Formerly Ensco 110, the rig is currently on contract with the same operator until September this year. Valaris has not disclosed financial details.

Earlier this month, the driller secured contracts offshore Norway and Ivory Coast.

