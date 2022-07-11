Vroon charters MPSV to Rovco

Dutch shipowner Vroon has signed an agreement with the UK-headquartered subsea technology and services company Rovco for the charter of the 2016-built multipurpose support vessel VOS Star.

The vessel will support Rovco’s offshore wind campaigns throughout 2022, including the provision of subsea survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters.

Rovco said it plans to mobilise a dedicated offshore team, to operate its Seaeye Leopard work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) systems, fitted with technology powered by its sister company, Vaarst.

“With the charter of the VOS Star we are in an excellent position to successfully deliver our booked projects this year and offer availability with a very capable warm spread to serve additional client needs to support emergent works or newly realised scopes,” said Simon Miller, managing director of Rovco.

Last month, Rovco struck a deal with another Dutch offshore support vessel operator, Glomar Offshore, for the 2008-built OSV Glomar Worker.

Meanwhile, Vroon chartered out its 2012-built multipurpose offshore support vessel, VOS Sweet, to Darlington-based offshore contractor Modus to support a contract for pipeline inspection work in the Dutch North Sea sector.