Nordic American Tankers offloads third suezmax

Herbjorn Hansson-led Nordic American Tankers (NAT) continues to adjust its fleet, having agreed to sell another 2002-built vessel to an undisclosed buyer.

The sale, which will help NAT reduce its debt, follows disposals of the 2002-built Nordic Serius in October last year and the 2002-built Nordic Mistral last month. The New York-listed suezmax specialist said it would deliver the vessel before the end of this month, without disclosing any further details.

“Through the sale of the third vessel, the solidity and maneuverability of NAT is enhanced. The net price for NAT is about $15 per vessel, in total $45m,” the company said in a release.

Last month, NAT also secured six-year time charters with Oman’s Asyad Shipping for a pair of suezmax newbuildings set to deliver in May and June of this year. The deal is expected to generate more than $100m in revenue.