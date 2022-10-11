EuropeOffshore

Odfjell Drilling and CIMC semisub gets more work with Neptune Energy

Adis AjdinOctober 12, 2022
Oslo-listed semisub player Odfjell Drilling has agreed a two-well contract extension with Neptune Energy for the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The 2019-built rig, owned by CIMC Raffles Offshore, will start the contract in Norway in the third quarter of 2023, with the campaign estimated to take about 60 days.

The unit has been operating for Neptune Energy since November 2019.

The Deepsea Yantai was booked several times last month for operations offshore Norway. OMV secured the rig for 60 days in the first quarter of 2023, DNO Norge for 50 days in the second or third quarter of 2023, while Shell will keep the rig busy for about 145 days in the third or fourth quarter same year.

