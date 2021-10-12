AmericasEuropeOffshoreTech

Ocean Infinity acquires Norwegian tech firm Red Rock

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 12, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity has sealed its fifth acquisition this year, buying Norwegian technology developer for autonomous port operations Red Rock. According to the Houston-based marine robotics firm, Red Rock is spearheading the development of digital and autonomous solutions to revolutionise lifting and handling both onshore and offshore.

The acquisition will combine Ocean Infinity’s Armada robotic vessels and low emission operations with Red Rock’s ability to develop hardware and software solutions for remote and autonomous handling. “Together, the two businesses will transform port operations and shipping through artificial intelligence-enabled, safe, low emission movement of vessels and cargo,” Ocean Infinity said.

All of Red Rock’s business lines spanning marine, artificial intelligence, software solutions and digital consulting are included as part of the acquisition. Ocean Infinity’s footprint in Europe now extends to offices in Norway and Romania, alongside the existing presence in North America, the Middle East and Africa. The enlarged group will have a full-time headcount of approximately 600 people.

Ocean Infinity has been on a massive shopping spree this year taking over Swedish survey and data analytics provider MMT, maritime security firm Ambrey, software engineering specialists Abyssal and most recently marine geotechnics experts Geowynd.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 12, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button