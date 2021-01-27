Splash Extra: Why are so many boxes being lost at sea?

The 25th edition of Splash Extra launches on a day where yet another box spill accident is unfolding in the North Pacific, the fifth reported in the same area in just two months.

Why some 3,000 containers have been lost overboard in such a short timeframe occupies much of the January issue of Splash Extra. As well as looking at containership designs, lashing and stowage issues, the editorial team have conducted an extensive survey into the phenomenon of rogue waves, something that is especially problematic in the winter in the North Pacific.

The lead story in the subscription title looks at shipping’s newest trade – liquefied hydrogen (LH2)- with the world’s first LH2 carrier now operating and its backer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, planning more ships, creating a new seaborne trade in a similar fashion to how it helped create the LNG trades more than 50 years ago.

Elsewhere there’s Splash Extra’s regular market commentaries, the best analyst comments of the month and an interview with John McCowan, a famous name in American container circles, who has just published a book called The Giants of the Seas.

Priced for as little as $200 a year, Splash Extra serves as a concise monthly snapshot, ensuring readers are on top of where the shipping markets are headed.

For more details on Splash Extra subscriptions, click here.